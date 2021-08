Amid a very dark year, Apple TV+ brought us something we weren’t even sure we wanted: a soft and silly comedy called Ted Lasso. With Jason Sudeikis in the eponymous lead role, Ted Lasso is about a small-time American football coach tasked with leading a London Premier League football (aka soccer) team away from certain relegation (essentially being demoted a league). Without any soccer experience, Lasso wiggles his weird way into the hearts of both his players and his colleagues — and, unwittingly, he did the same with viewers around the world. The show won critics’ praise and dozens of awards, including a Peabody for excellence in storytelling — one of the highest honors in the biz — and a slew of Emmy nods including best Comedy Series and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis.