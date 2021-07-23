Cancel
The Investigation Continues Into The Haitian President's Assassination

NPR
 10 days ago

Two and a half weeks after gunmen shot and killed Haiti's president in his private residence, Jovenel Moise will be laid to rest today. More than two dozen people have been arrested, but authorities have still not said who they think was behind the killing. Supporters of Moise are demanding justice for the slain president, who had grown increasingly unpopular in Haiti and leaves behind a politically unstable country. NPR's Carrie Kahn covers Haiti. She joins us from Mexico City with the latest. Carrie, let's start with that funeral - not in the capital. Tell us where it will be and who'll be there.

Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
Chinamarketresearchtelecast.com

The last hour of the president of Haiti

A few meters from the house of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, a young man of 22 years, Eli Pledami, turns in his bunk. It is Wednesday, July 7, the Copa América match between Colombia and Argentina has just finished and after seeing the penalties, he cannot sleep. There are many mosquitoes after a few days of rain and he is hungry.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Widow of assassinated Haiti president reveals the moment she lay motionless, choking on her own blood as she played dead because 'if the president could die, everybody else could too'

The widow of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has recalled the terrifying moment her husband was shot dead next to her as she claims she only survived because the killers thought she was already dead. 'When they left, they thought I was dead,' Martine Moïse, 47, told the New York...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

FBI raids five Florida properties as part of investigation into assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse: Homes and offices of two businessmen implicated in plot are searched

Federal agents raided five South Florida locations on Tuesday while serving warrants in an investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The search warrants included the homes and offices of Antonio Intriago and Walter Veintemilla - two businessmen whom officials in Haiti suspect funded and trained those who have been implicated in the assassination, the Miami Herald reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC Chicago

Haiti Arrests Another Officer in President's Murder

Haitian police said Friday that a fourth officer has been arrested in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. National Police spokesperson Marie-Michelle Verrier said a total of 27 people have been arrested and others are still being sought in connection with the July 7 attack at the president's home. Another...
AmericasRebel Yell

Haiti | Jovenel Moïse’s widow questions her safety

(Washington) Martine Moïse, widow of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was murdered in her own home by an armed commando in early July, bluntly described the attack and voiced her suspicions in an interview published Friday with the New York Times. “The only thing I saw before they killed him...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Haitian president's wife recalls killing

MIAMI -- In her first interview since the president's assassination on July 7, Martine Moise, 47, described the searing pain of witnessing Jovenal Moise, her husband of 25 years, being killed in front of her. She did not want to relive the deafening gunfire, the walls and windows trembling, the...
AdvocacyPosted by
WOKV

Haiti gang leader rallies hundreds to honor slain president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered around one of Haiti's most notorious gang leaders on Monday to commemorate slain President Jovenel Moïse. The crowd was mostly dressed in white as they cheered on Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer who now leads “G9”, a federation of...

