Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

‘Art of Banksy’ has new Chicago venue and opening date

By Doug George Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 9 days ago

CHICAGO — “The Art of Banksy” will open Aug. 14 on State Street, according to an announcement Friday from presenter Starvox Entertainment. That’s more than a month late for the exhibit and a recent change in venue — the show of Banksy work had been announced for the Epiphany Center for the Arts in the West Loop, but according to emails to the Tribune in mid-July from both the venue and show producers, lease terms for that space fell through. “Art of Banksy” tickets first went on sale in May for a July 1 opening; those ticket-buyers will be notified of the change in venue and those with tickets earlier than Aug. 14 will be contacted to reschedule.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Street Art#The Arts#Art Of Banksy#Starvox Entertainment#2021#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
DesignPosted by
Coinspeaker

Valuart Launches Inaugural NFT Art Auction Featuring Banksy’s ‘Spike’

With NFT art quickly becoming a preferred investment asset for crypto enthusiasts, Valuart serves as the platform that supports the interest of both artists and buyers. Endeavoring to make it easier for artists and institutions to join the budding NFT market, Valuart is commencing the first set of monthly auctions containing exclusive works from notable artists, starting with a work produced by Banksy.
Chicago, ILseechicagodance.com

Chicago Ballet Arts

Chicago Ballet Arts' mission is to provide a structured, affordable ballet program with high professional standards. In the process, we strive to instill in our students a love of dance, a respect for the classical disciplines necessary in a performing art, and an expanded capacity for excellence. Through our family...
Chicago, ILComicBook

Star Trek: Mission Chicago Reveals New Guests, Tickets on Sale Date

Star Trek: Mission Chicago, the first installment of a new series of official Star Trek conventions, has announced new details. Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Prodigy) and Michelle Hurd (Star Trek: Picard) will join previously announced guest Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) as guests at the event. ReedPop, the company organizing the event, also revealed that Star Trek: Mission Chicago tickets would go on sale Thursday, July 29th at 9 am PT, 12 pm ET. More ticket information is available at the convention's website. The event takes place April 8-10, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Homewood, ALBham Now

New opening: CANVAS brings art + home goods to Homewood

Decorating your new home or apartment? Get ready to check out Homewood’s newest retail art and home goods store— CANVAS by Carrie Pittman Hill. We spoke with the artist behind the store to see why this will be a must-visit spot. See what you can expect + make plans to attend the grand opening on Tuesday, August 3.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Creating art in the open air

Minh Best likes painting unicorns, but on Tuesday, she was working on an outdoor scene in Ryan Park. The 6-year-old is one of 240 kids participating in the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art’s free art camps this summer. Minh was practicing her “en plein air” — or painting out of doors — skills as part of the museum’s In the Open Air camp.
Gorham, MEgorhamtimes.com

New Art Gallery Opens: Healing Arts Gallery

Healing Arts Gallery will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, July 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 31 Main Street. Owner, artist, and caring healer, Ramona Allen believes in the restorative powers of art. She believes that color, light and pleasing composition can help bring joy to the viewer.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Lollapalooza opens in Chicago: Scenes from Day 1 from the entrance to the T-Mobile stage

Lollapalooza opened Thursday in Grant Park amid a swirl of questions — about crowds, about rising COVID-19 cases in Chicago, about how entry procedures and health screening would be handled. That last question turned out to be a non-question, at least on the festival’s first day. Lollapalooza has returned this summer on Chicago’s lakefront after taking last year off because of the pandemic, ...
Restaurants614now.com

Clintonville bakery announces opening date for new spot

This coming Thursday, Pattycake Bakery will celebrate the grand opening of their new spot at 3870 N. High St. The vegan, organic bakery (moving from the temporarily closed 3009 N. High St. location) shared the news via social media, noting that masks are required at the new location. Hours will...
De Pere, WIwearegreenbay.com

Chicago Street Pub Junior opens in a new, temporary location

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Out of the ashes Chicago Street Pub will rise again’ that’s the sign on the new, but temporary location for the popular De Pere pub and grill. Austin DeCleene, General Manager, Chicago Street Pub and Grill, said, “As soon as the fire happened we realized we weren’t going to be able to go back in there and continue business as usual. This was immediately what we thought of let’s move stuff over here so we can temporarily open back up and get employees back to work.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago youth storytelling program focuses on art and beauty, not violence

Nyjah Johnson is searching her Englewood neighborhood for stories untold, stories that push back on the narrative drummed into Chicagoans’ minds that the place she calls home is solely a place of violence, misery and decay. Many news stories reveal the bad that exists in Englewood, but no place is all bad. Few places are even largely bad. There are stories everywhere of friendships and loves, ...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy