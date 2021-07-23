Scabby the Rat is back: NLRB rules in favor of allowing its use at labor protests

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. On Wednesday, the National Labor Relations Board decided to defend a union's right to display banners and "a 12-foot inflatable rat with red eyes, fangs, and claws" known as Scabby that often shows up at picket lines to ward off scabs. The move upholds a precedent established by the Obama administration in 2011 that protected this sacred right after a union was accused of “unlawful” activity for placing Scabby outside a trade show in Elkhart, Indiana.
