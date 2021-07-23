Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Scabby the Rat is back: NLRB rules in favor of allowing its use at labor protests

By Pat Loeb
Posted by 
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 9 days ago

Scabby the Rat is free to roam, and you may see more of him in Philadelphia. The National Labor Relations Board has ruled the giant inflatable rodent is a legal expression of protest.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Indiana, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Organized Labor#Nlrb#Rats#Nlrb#Kyw Newsradio#Scabby#The Third Circuit Court#Farfield Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsthechiefleader.com

Inflatable Rat Allowed To Bite Those Using Non-Union Workers

The National Labor Relations Board has upheld an Administrative Law Judge's decision finding that placing "Scabby," an inflatable rat, outside the entrance of an employer who was using a contractor that deployed non-union labor was a permissible form of free speech. The ruling by a 3-1 vote, with two Republican...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Scabby the Rat Ruling Revives Free Speech Debate at Labor Board

A federal labor board ruling that green-lighted unions’ use of the inflatable protest symbol known as Scabby the Rat at demonstrations highlights longstanding tension between free speech protections and federal labor law restrictions. While the First Amendment guarantees U.S. citizens expansive rights to protest where they wish, the Scabby case...
Labor IssuesPosted by
Vice

NLRB Says Scabby Forever

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. On Wednesday, the National Labor Relations Board decided to defend a union's right to display banners and "a 12-foot inflatable rat with red eyes, fangs, and claws" known as Scabby that often shows up at picket lines to ward off scabs. The move upholds a precedent established by the Obama administration in 2011 that protected this sacred right after a union was accused of “unlawful” activity for placing Scabby outside a trade show in Elkhart, Indiana.
AnimalsPosted by
CBS News

A giant inflatable rat called "Scabby" is constitutionally accepted free speech

A giant inflatable rat commonly used by unions at picket sites can continue to see the light of day, a labor regulator has decided. For decades, the balloon rodent, affectionately known as "Scabby" by labor groups, has been a common fixture at worksites and at union protests, with its snarling fangs and scab-covered belly a reliable signal that a union has a dispute with a nearby company or worksite. The rat, and its lesser-known cousins, a "fat cat" and a "greedy pig," range in size from 6 feet to 25 feet high.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Vegans exempt from compulsory workplace Covid jabs

Vegans would not be required to take the COVID vaccines and might take legal actions against employers who insist they do, experts warn. This caution is coming at a time when big firms like Google and Netflix informed their US staff they would have to get the jabs before returning to work, a move described by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as ‘smart policy’.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Intercept

His Conviction Was Overturned Amid Evidence of Innocence. The Supreme Court Could Throw It All Out.

Shoddy police work, junk forensics, and a flawed defense converged in the case of Barry Jones. Did Arizona send an innocent man to die?. Brandie Jones was in the yard at Arizona State Prison Complex Perryville, a women’s prison just west of Phoenix, when she got called into the office for important news about her dad. It was the summer of 2018. Her father, Barry Jones, was on death row. But now, after more than 23 years, a federal district judge had vacated his conviction. The state of Arizona was ordered to release or retry him immediately.
Pulaski County, ARtalkbusiness.net

Judge orders state to return to supplemental unemployment program

Jobless workers who received supplemental unemployment benefits until Gov. Asa Hutchinson removed the state from the program could receive those benefits once more. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright on Wednesday (July 28) ruled the governor didn’t have the authority to order Arkansas’ Division of Workforce Services to terminate the state’s participation in the federally funded program, and that authority rests with the state legislature, per his ruling.
PoliticsPosted by
Salon

Facing disbarment, Texas AG Ken Paxton backs away from Trump's fraud claims

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, an ardent Trump supporter who was the lead plaintiff in a last-ditch Supreme Court case aimed at overturning the 2020 election, appears to be backing away from his past claims of widespread election fraud. Facing discipline or even potential disbarment in Texas, Paxton now merely alleges that there were "irregularities" in battleground states, while still suggesting those could somehow have affected the overall result.
EconomyDaily Camera

New unemployment claims decline to near pre-pandemic levels

New unemployment claims in Colorado have declined to the lowest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday that 3,317 regular initial unemployment claims were filed the week ending July 24. There were also 1,119 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed for the same week.
POTUSAOL Corp

Trump's surgeon general on popular anti-vax argument: 'Freedom argument is bunk'

Dr. Jerome Adams, the former surgeon general under President Trump, appeared Thursday on Cuomo Prime Time and ripped apart a popular argument among many unvaccinated Americans. As the Delta variant spreads and COVID-19 cases are once again surging, mask mandates are on the rise, and some companies are requiring employees to get vaccinated, many in the unvaccinated community say getting jabbed is a matter of personal freedom. But Adams doesn’t see it that way.
Arizona Statetennesseestar.com

Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich Join SCOTUS Suit to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Both Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich joined separate amicus curiae briefs with other governors and attorneys general in an abortion case out of Missouri that would gut Roe v. Wade by banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Ducey joined 11 other governors led by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to demand that the Supreme Court uphold the state law and undo Roe v. Wade. Brnovich signed on with 23 other attorneys general led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to ask that the court overrule Roe v. Wade because it is “erroneous, inconsistent, uneven, and unreliable.”
Economyjtv.tv

Eligible Unemployment Claimants Granted Overpayment Waivers

(July 30, 2021 6:28 PM) The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has begun to notify claimants who are no longer eligible to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits that overpayments will be waived. In June, claimants were asked to requalify for PUA by providing the agency with the necessary information to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy