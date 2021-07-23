Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, MI

Monroe County woman wins $250,000 her first time ever playing KENO!

By Wwj Newsroom
Posted by 
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 8 days ago

A 69-year-old woman in Southeast Michigan woman had beginner’s luck when she won a $250,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s KENO! game for the very first time.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lambertville, MI
County
Monroe County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keno#Michigan Lottery#The Michigan Lottery#Kroger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

CNN — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in “Breaking Bad” and “The Lone Ranger,” has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael’s announcement added that Grant was the “hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy