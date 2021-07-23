Cancel
ISP Releases Identities of Those Involved in Fatal IL Rte 4 Crash

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois State Police have released the identities of those involved in a fatal crash in southern Sangamon County last night. Details released in a report say that a silver 2008 Chevy truck driven by a 17 year old male juvenile from Chatham was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 4 near Planter Road south of Auburn when the driver attempted to pass vehicles. As the driver of the truck pulled into the southbound lane, it struck a black 2008 Buick car driven by 57 year old Brian McCoy of Virden head-on in the southbound lane, with both vehicles coming to rest in the roadway.

