Chester County EMS workers who saved electrocuted man's life honored
PARKESBURG — Emergency medical workers who helped save the life of a lineman who was electrocuted in June while working on a power line earned awards for their swift action. Honored were Keystove Valley Fire Department personnel EMS Supervisor George Degnan and EMT Madison Rohrbach, Sadsburyville Fire Company Lt. Brad Rust, Dawn and Zach Groff, Sadsbury Police Department Cpl. Larry Sipple, paramedic Jordan Bismuth from Tower Direct and bystander and Nurse Matt Patzek who administered CPR.www.pottsmerc.com
