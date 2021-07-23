Services for Cordell James Good Shield age 29 of Mobridge, SD were held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Edge Event Center in Mobridge, SD, Pastor Paul Hathaway officiating, and was followed by Law Enforcement Roll Call, Traditional Honor Song and Military Honors. Family and friends gathered Saturday to follow in Police Escorted Procession to the Bear Creek Community Hall near Wood, SD for Mass of Christian Burial and burial at St. Mary’s Garden Cemetery of Wood, SD. Mr. Good Shield passed away on July 11, 2021, in an auto accident near Onida, SD.