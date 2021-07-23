Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onida, SD

Cordell James Good Shield

onidawatchman.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for Cordell James Good Shield age 29 of Mobridge, SD were held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Edge Event Center in Mobridge, SD, Pastor Paul Hathaway officiating, and was followed by Law Enforcement Roll Call, Traditional Honor Song and Military Honors. Family and friends gathered Saturday to follow in Police Escorted Procession to the Bear Creek Community Hall near Wood, SD for Mass of Christian Burial and burial at St. Mary’s Garden Cemetery of Wood, SD. Mr. Good Shield passed away on July 11, 2021, in an auto accident near Onida, SD.

www.onidawatchman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lower Brule Unorganized Territory, SD
City
Pierre, SD
State
California State
City
Onida, SD
City
Selby, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Martin, SD
State
Arizona State
City
Mobridge, SD
City
Brookings, SD
Mobridge, SD
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Baseball Glove#Baseball Hat#Mass Of Christian#Ellsworth A F B Sd#Marine Corp Boot Camp#Marines#Sdsu#Chs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy