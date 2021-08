Today and tomorrow all five Iowa High School State Championship softball games will be played at Rogers Park north of Ft. Dodge, along with third place games. Greene County head coach Tom Kennedy had teams place third in Class 3A at State in 2014 and ’15. He says are fans should take advantage of the close proximity and see some high level softball. “Those are fun, fast paced games. I would encourage anybody to get up there and watch it and take your little kids if you go so they can get hooked on the sport. It’s a real fun event and I think kids can learn from it.”