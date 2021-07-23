Cancel
Report: WR Dede Westbrook to work out with Vikings

By Jack White
 9 days ago
The Vikings have had a void to fill at wide receiver three for all of the offseason.

Could that spot be filled by a free agent? WR Dede Westbrook, who worked with Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell when they were both with the Jaguars, will work out in Minnesota on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Westbrook has three teams interested in him, but if all goes well with the Vikings, he will likely sign, per Rapoport.

Westbrook fits the billing of a wide receiver three. He is coming off an injury-marred 2020, but he has proven to be explosive in the past. In 2019, he had 660 receiving yards in 15 games played for Jacksonville. He had a PFF grade of 63.5 that year. He can be boom or bust at times, but that’s not a huge issue for the third best wideout on the roster, which is what he would be if he were to sign with Minnesota.

With better wide receivers around him — and a better quarterback in Kirk Cousins — Westbrook could be looking at some decent numbers with the Vikings, assuming Minnesota uses its third wide receiver more often. That’s also assuming that Westbrook ends up signing. We’ll wait and see.

