Manhattan, NY

Manhattan’s Biggest Rock Climbing Gym Just Opened In Harlem

By Claire Leaden
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 9 days ago

A new, 15,000-square-foot rock climbing facility has just opened in Harlem.

The Cliffs, which also has locations in Long Island City and DUMBO in NYC, opened their newest gym at 256 W 125th Street, right across the street from the Apollo Theater!

Now Manhattan’s largest climbing facility, The Cliffs is full of state-of-the-art climbing training equipment and hundreds of climbs that are refreshed weekly. For in-the-know climbers, they have: campus boards, a tension board, and an LED MoonBoard for customized training programs; plus cardio and strength training equipment; yoga classes; full-service locker rooms with showers; and a Gear Shop for indoor and outdoor climbing needs.

Courtesy, The Cliffs at Harlem

As with their other locations, The Cliffs at Harlem has many community programs like “Climb Up” and “Young Women Who Crush” that partner with local non-profits and schools for free after-school programming. They are also offering community scholarships at a highly discounted rate, and any resident of Harlem can even enjoy their first visit to The Cliffs for free!

Courtesy, The Cliffs at Harlem

“We are committed to providing the best possible climbing experience in an inclusive and welcoming environment,” founder of The Cliffs Mike Wolfert said in a press release.  “We are excited to bring this amenity to Harlem and be an active part of the community. I’ve been climbing indoors and outdoors for a long time, and it is my passion to introduce this sport to new people.”

Courtesy, The Cliffs at Harlem

You can visit by way of a day pass, or even purchase a longer-term membership. There is also a wide variety of classes at all levels of experience, and even a new “Learn to Boulder” package is available to new climbers, which includes unlimited access to the facility, two intro classes, and rental gear for one month all for $49.

It’s open to members and guests weekdays from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

COVID-19 guidelines are in place at all locations, which is easy since rock climbing already is socially distanced.

It’s time to climb! Find out more and book your visit on their website here.

Practical information

Weekdays: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Weekends: 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. The Cliffs at Harlem
256 W 125th St.
256 W 125th St.
New York, NY 10027 Starting at $30

Looking for more adventurous activities? Try this whitewater rafting day trip from NYC.

Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

