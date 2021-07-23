Israeli electric vehicle company goes public, announces Austin as U.S. HQ

Are These The Best EV Stocks To Buy Before Next Month?. As investors look for the next big industry in the stock market, electric vehicle (EV) stocks come to mind easily. After all, investors would be looking towards long-term growth, and the EV industry seems to fit this category. It is no secret that governments all over the world are starting to emphasize cleaner energy sources. Even President Joe Biden has backed the future of the auto industry going electric. We could see this through the White House’s current infrastructure bill that will see $174 billion heading towards the industry.