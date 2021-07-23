ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

By Sebastien Roblin
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleIn February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab...

Rory Fundell
07-24

They have been fighting for thousands of years,over there!!!We need to get out of there,come home,and take care of our own affairs!

Deplorable Boomer
07-23

The tank commander ran away because he knew if a second TOW missile was fired at his tank. There was you're-active armor to protect him. Smart move to escape and fight another day.

Dusty
07-23

our Bradley's have TOW missiles too. not to mention it's 25mm Bushmaster has depleted uranium rounds that cut through Russian tanks like a hot knife through butter during the Desert Storm invasion of Iraq.

