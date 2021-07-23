5 top priorities to prepare for in-person learning this fall

During its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday evening, the Prairie du Chien School Board approved of its 2021-2022 COVID-19 plan. Under the plan, masks are optional for staff and students in the buildings. The district will try to maintain a social distance of three feet. For student travel (bussing and vans), masks are mandatory because of federal law. Unvaccinated people will have to quarantine if they come in contact with a positive COVID-19 case. Vaccinated people with no symptoms will not have to quarantine if in contact with a positive COVID-19 case.