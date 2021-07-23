6 Types Of Rests For The Restless Souls

We are a world that is in perpetual motion. We run full bore from the minute we climb out of bed until the moment we collapse back into bed at night. Then once we climb back into bed at night we roll around and find ourselves not able to sleep; our bodies are exhausted, but our minds are still racing, thinking of a million things. Cell phones are never out of arms reach. Even weekends and vacations are of no help; we take our work and our technology with us wherever we go. And social media, oh my, it consumes, I could argue wastes, huge amounts of time and energy. Stillness is just not in our DNA. I admit, I am guilty of having difficulty slowing down and being still for more than five minutes. Even if my body is at rest, my mind is almost always thinking.
