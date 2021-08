Love grows in the city. Yes, even in the Big City! Let’s imagine you have never ventured into the urban spheres before. How would you imagine love in those spheres? How would love truly be? What love stories would come from the city? Does love move differently in the urban arena, than it would be in the country? Is it fast-paced, hectic, straight-to-the point, and ready to grow, when you are? We can imagine so many things, when it comes to love. The point remains, as this. City love doesn’t have to get boring and old; not if we want it to. Quite frankly, city love can be holistic, comforting, Earthly, and aligned with Heaven’s charisma. Honesty. Tenderness. Care. All of these provides a certain wellness in reviving, and softening, love’s nurture!