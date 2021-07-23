Cancel
Christina-Lauren Pollack of Inspiring Brands Academy: “Focus on capturing email leads”

By Orlando Zayas
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocus on capturing email leads. Even if email marketing isn’t as “sexy” as Instagram marketing, it’s still considered one of the best ways to stay in touch with your customers, drive sales conversions, and lower your marketing costs. From embedded opt-in forms on your website to offering lead magnets, always focus on capturing email leads. Because a lead today can turn into a paying customer tomorrow.

Brands Who Focus On More Than Just Their Bottom Lines

Corporate Social Responsibility is a term that has been faked by many but genuine CSR remains a noble effort that businesses, both large and small, make to create a positive impact on the planet and the community. These rare companies choose to do what is right not only for their bottom line but their stakeholders, planet Earth and consumers included. Instead of focusing on making the first impression to simply make a sale, they focus on building trust.

