Christina-Lauren Pollack of Inspiring Brands Academy: “Focus on capturing email leads”

Creativity is what I find to be most important and useful. This can be used in so many ways but the most obvious is copy. All digital marketing campaigns need copy and while this can be outsourced, early in one’s career it is most efficient to be able to create it yourself. CRM skills are also useful. A lot of what I do involves creating relationships with my clients. Once my company grew, CRM was more important than ever to keep everyone on the same and organized. Knowing how to navigate social media is also important. So much digital marketing these days is done through social media ads. Ads then go hand in hand with SEO. SEO is an excellent way to drive traffic to a website. A successful digital marketer should be trained in SEO. Lastly, collect and analyze data. The research is important in order to make successful digital marketing campaigns.