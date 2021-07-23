Cancel
Video Games

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 35 - Sales

By William D'Angelo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 12,299 Views. This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

Xbox
Technology
Video Games
Nintendo Switch
Video Games

GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will feature exclusive vehicle upgrades

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Grand Theft Auto Online will include exclusive upgrades for some vehicles, including speed boosts. “When GTA Online launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more,” Rockstar tweeted on Sunday.
Video Games

The Big Con Launches August 31 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mighty Yell announced The Big Con will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 31. The Big Con stars Ali, a teenage con artist out to save her mom’s video store from unscrupulous loan sharks any way she can. In this open-ended adventure with punchy puzzles and dialogue, how players make that money is in their hands: pick pockets, pick locks, persuade marks, pilfer prizes, sneak around in disguises, and even profit off the latest plushie fad. From the visuals to the writing, The Big Con is a fun and hilarious trip back in time to an age that is farther away now than some of us would care to admit.
Retail

Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales - June 2021 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through June 2021 shows...
Video Games

GTA Online will improve some vehicles with its launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

GTA Online, the hit multiplayer mode of the best seller GTA V, will improve some vehicles for their launch in the current generation of consoles, that is, PS5 Y Xbox Series X|S, in certain aspects such as speed and others. This has been communicated Rockstar Games through an official publication on your account Twitter, sharing the first details of this update only available on those systems.
Video Games
aiptcomics

Dead Space remake coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC from EA Motive

After being heavily for months now, a new Dead Space game was officially unveiled at EA’s Play Live event today. EA Motive, known for Star Wars Squadrons, is taking the reins on remaking the popular sci-fi horror game. No release date is known at this point, but we do know the Dead Space remake will be exclusive to next-gen consoles, meaning it won’t be available for the PS4 or Xbox One.
Video Games

PS5’s SSD Speed Has Advantage Over Xbox Series X, Cross-Gen Pipelines Causing Bottlenecks – Dev

The ninth generation of consoles isn’t even a year old but it’s still interesting to look at the strategies that Microsoft and Sony are employing. While the former is all about support across generations, backwards compatibility and cloud gaming, the latter is leaning more into high-profile exclusives (though some like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and the next God of War are coming to PS4 as well as PS5). Given the similar technologies in the Xbox Series X and PS5, it’s interesting to note the subtle differences in their make-up.
Video Games

Call of Duty Warzone Developer Raven Software Has Hired Over 100! Game For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Call of Duty: Warzone Updates: Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has employed a lot of new abilities this previous 12 months. An in-depth supply has revealed that Raven Software has employed over 100 new abilities within the final 12 months. Raven Software has been within the enterprise for a very long time and is understood for creating first-person shooter video games. They have developed video games like Heretic (1994) and Wolfenstein (2009). Their most up-to-date venture was Call of Duty: Warzone, a battle Royale first-person shooter. The sport is consistently evolving with new updates and occasions.
Video Games

Rockstar Locking Some GTA Online Car Upgrades To PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Grand Theft Auto Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is set to include vehicle upgrades that won’t be available on older consoles, according to new details from Rockstar Games. “Select vehicles will be upgradable with all-new speed improvements and more,” Rockstar wrote during its recent breakdown of the...
FIFA

Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch sales improve in June | UK Monthly Charts

Over 183,000 consoles were sold in the UK during the four weeks ending July 3rd, according to the latest GfK data. That is a 6% increase month-on-month. PS5 was the best-selling console, although stock levels were ever-so-slightly lower compared with the previous four-week period. Xbox Series S/X was the second-best selling set of consoles, followed by Nintendo Switch. Nintendo and Xbox's machines both sold better in June compared with May.
Video Games

PS5 vs PS3 Sales Comparison - June 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

