SEGA released a couple of videos this week for Company Of Heroes 3, as they are now giving players a few briefings before suiting up. The two videos in question take you through different aspects of the game, one of them being Boot Camp (which is basically an introduction to the game so you understand what's actually going on) and the other exploring a Dynamic Map Campaign (which explores all of the aspects of the first big map they've revealed). You can check out both of those videos below as we wait for an official release date.