Osaka lights Olympic cauldron...Mets trade for Rich Hill
TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka has lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games, ending the flame’s long journey from Greece. The tennis star wrote on Instagram that lighting the cauldron was “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.” Osaka was born in Japan and moved to the United States when she was three. She and top-ranked Ash Barty are favorites to win the women’s singles title Olympic tennis tournament that starts tomorrow. Osaka opens against 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China on Sunday.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0