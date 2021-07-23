Cancel
NFL

NFL dealing with multiple questions as training camps open

 9 days ago

From players getting COVID-19 vaccinations to relaxed coronavirus protocols to lineup issues, particularly at quarterback, the NFL faces a multitude of questions as training camps open. The preseason will include only three games except for Dallas and Pittsburgh, who play four because they meet in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5. The regular season, of course, has been expanded by one match to 17. The drama surrounding QBs Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Deshaun Watson of Houston figures to hold the spotlight, as will the debut of seven new head coaches including Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.

Urban Meyer
Aaron Rodgers
NFL
Coronavirus
Football
Sports
Related
Posted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
Posted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
Posted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
Posted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLfantasypros.com

Carson Wentz (foot) update: Colts 'bracing' for surgery

NFL Insider Mike Silver reports the Colts are "bracing" for Carson Wentz (foot) to need surgery. (Mike Silver on Twitter) Silver reports the injury involves "a bone and a ligament." Wentz is on his way to see a specialist, but this is a major blow to Indy's offense should he miss significant time. Second-year pro Jacob Eason will be the starter in his absence. Of course, the Colts could also trade for a veteran signal caller.
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
Posted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLWashington Times

Ex-player T.J. Ward rips WFT coach Ron Rivera for COVID vaccination advocacy

Former Broncos safety T.J. Ward sounded off on Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera for saying he was “beyond frustrated” that so many WFT players have refused to get the vaccine for COVID-19 — suggesting the Washington coach retire if he doesn’t feel safe around his team. Ward also...
Posted by
FanSided

Could the Las Vegas Raiders trade QB Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts?

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota is too valuable to another NFL organization’s potential success to remain on the Raiders’ bench for much longer. As NFL training camp marches on for all 32 NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, injuries are unfortunately inevitable. With that being said, it is never ideal to lose your starter at the position, let alone in training camp.
Posted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew Reveals His First Impression Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow remains a long shot to make the Jacksonville Jaguars final roster, but the former quarterback turned tight is impressing his teammates with his work ethic. Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew appeared on Chris Long’s podcast last week. The personable quarterback revealed his early impressions of Tebow in Jacksonville. “We...

