Best Minecraft toys and gifts Windows Central 2021. Minecraft is undoubtedly one of the best Xbox games (and best games in general), and has earned its title with years of constant support and a loyal community of dedicated players. Minecraft is more than a video game at this point, and has evolved into a full-blown brand with endless ways for fans to express their love for Minecraft through toys, gifts, books, and more. Being one of the biggest games in the world, Minecraft boasts of an equally large selection of merch. We researched to find the top picks, and have compiled a list of the best Minecraft toys and gifts for any Minecraft fan.