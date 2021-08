Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne has personally donated $2 million to the presidential election audit in Arizona's Maricopa County, the Associated Press reported. A group set up by Byrne contributed a total of $3.2 million to the ballot review. As a nonprofit, the group is subject to limited financial-reporting requirements and does not have to disclose all its donors. Byrne said he does not plan to disclose information on the donors because most were small-dollar contributors, the AP said.