When was the last time Chicago’s low temperature failed to drop below 80 degrees?. It’s been two years since the city’s overnight temperature failed to drop below 80- a low of 81 degrees on July 19, 2019. Overnight low temps of 80 degrees or higher are rare in Chicago, having occurred only 33 times in 20 different years, dating back to 1871, according to Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski. In those 20 years, 13 years have recorded a single occurrence, and six years have recorded two, most recently 1995 and 2012. The summer of 1916 trounces all other years with eight such days and includes the city’s all-time highest minimum of 85 degrees on July 29, part of a five-day run from July 26-30. In 1916, the city’s official temperatures were taken downtown at 219 S. Clark Street..