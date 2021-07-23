New Jersey state senator calls for federal help in tax fight with New York
(The Center Square) – A state senator is calling for New Jersey to step up its fight with New York over taxing remote workers, and he’s looking to Washington for help. New York tax officials contend New Jersey residents must still pay income tax in the Empire State even if they worked remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that New York state tax officials were auditing New Jersey residents’ tax returns.www.tribuneledgernews.com
