New commissioners thrust into conference realignment chaos

 8 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Conference realignment is returning to college sports at the same time three Power Five leagues are breaking in relatively new commissioners. The Big 12 is trying to keep Oklahoma and Texas from leaving for the Southeastern Conference. Officials with the Big Ten and Pac-12 says they are not concerned amid the reports. The Atlantic Coast Conference is interested in adding Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish, however, have not been interested in joining a league.

