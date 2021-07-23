New commissioners thrust into conference realignment chaos

Conference expansion won’t just affect the SEC, but also the Ohio State football team. How the Big 12 navigates its inevitable implosion will affect them too. The news of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big XII for the SEC, and what it means for college football has dominated websites, podcasts, and TV and radio talk shows. It certainly will affect the Ohio State football program too. Yesterday, things got even more compelling with the bombshell accusation Big XII commissioner Bob Bowlsby leveled at ESPN in a cease and desist letter sent to the network.