Graveside Services: Kellie Ann Sovie, 61, formerly of Ogdensburg
KILLEEN, Texas (WWNY) - A Graveside service for Kellie Ann Sovie, age 61, of Killeen, Texas and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 11:00AM at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg, NY. Kellie passed away peacefully at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas on April 21, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 12:00PM at the VFW Post 2936, 1112 Champlain St., Ogdensburg, NY.www.wwnytv.com
