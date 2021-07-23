Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killeen, TX

Graveside Services: Kellie Ann Sovie, 61, formerly of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKILLEEN, Texas (WWNY) - A Graveside service for Kellie Ann Sovie, age 61, of Killeen, Texas and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 11:00AM at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg, NY. Kellie passed away peacefully at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas on April 21, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 12:00PM at the VFW Post 2936, 1112 Champlain St., Ogdensburg, NY.

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
City
Ohio, NY
City
Killeen, TX
City
Marathon, TX
Killeen, TX
Obituaries
City
Marathon, NY
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Harker Heights, TX
City
North Lawrence, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Allen
Person
Ann Marie
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Fur#Wwny#Ogdensburg Free Academy#Alb#First Baptist#The Vfw Post 2936
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy