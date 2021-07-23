Cyberpower Hyper Liquid Ultra RTX PC
UK price (as reviewed): £4,899 (inc. VAT) Ongoing stock shortages. Got to love them, not. One way around sourcing individual components, which can be depressing and time consuming in equal measure, is to buy a complete PC from a system integrator. They do the hard work so you don't have to, and if you happen to be flush with cash, Cyberpower is offering a beast of a machine, called Hyper Liquid Ultra RTX, for almost five grand. That significant outlay buys you a watercooled AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and also-watercooled Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 32GB of RAM, along with a blistering-fast PCIe 4.0 x4 2TB NVMe SSD and a 4TB mechanical spinner. All of this goodness is contained within a Lian Li Dynamic XL chassis whose cooling is enhanced by seven Cooler Master MF120 fans.bit-tech.net
Comments / 0