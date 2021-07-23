Cancel
Christian County, KY

Grand jury returns indictments for assault, strangulation

By News Staff
whopam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndictments were returned by a Christian County Grand Jury, including for assault and burglary. A superseding indictment was returned against 31-year old Landon Foster of Crofton, who had originally been charged with second-degree assault. He was newly indicted Friday on a first-degree assault charge—it alleges he used a baseball bat to cause serious injuries to a female victim in May. Foster also had minor injuries from the incident and was treated and released at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.

