Grand jury returns indictments for assault, strangulation

Indictments were returned by a Christian County Grand Jury, including for assault and burglary. A superseding indictment was returned against 31-year old Landon Foster of Crofton, who had originally been charged with second-degree assault. He was newly indicted Friday on a first-degree assault charge—it alleges he used a baseball bat to cause serious injuries to a female victim in May. Foster also had minor injuries from the incident and was treated and released at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.