Poetry in a Pandemic: Skeleton Trees

More than a billion ocean animals living along the pacific coast may have been killed during the recent unprecedented heat wave in the Northwest. Chris Harley, a marine biologist from the University of British Columbia, told CBC on Monday that he was "stunned" by the putrid stench of death and the sight of tens of thousands of dead clams, snails, mussels and sea stars at a Vancouver beach in late June. Harley said that more than 1 billion aquatic creatures may have perished along the coast of the Salish Sea alone, an area that includes sections of western British Columbia and Washington state.