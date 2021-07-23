Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Poetry in a Pandemic: Skeleton Trees

The Day
 8 days ago

To adorn their form, til they are beautiful once more. Poetry in a Pandemic offers local readers a chance to share their poetry written during or related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To contribute, email times@theday.com.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Skeleton#Pandemic#New England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Books & LiteratureNHPR

Joy: Why Traffic On Poetry Websites Has Increased During The Pandemic

Traffic on poetry websites has been way up during the pandemic. No surprise - research shows reading and writing poetry can reduce stress and feelings of isolation. NPR's online app, the Joy Generator, has some tools to help you engage with poetry, which is not just about feeling good; it's also good science. Keith Holyoak teaches psychology at UCLA.
Religioncachevalleydaily.com

COWBOY POETRY: Your Neighbor’s Water

This time of year, when water’s scarce and nerves are frazzled bare, I hear ‘em. pray for moisture that’s been buildin’ up somewhere. The dictionary claims that moisture is a small amount. So why not pray a deluge. or some inches we can count. Some years ago, our irrigation ditch...
Books & Literaturekatzenworld.co.uk

Purrsday Poetry: Quechee

Today’s Purrsday Poetry post comes from Flavia Rocha Loures. To visit the author’s Blog please click here. If you are an author or aspiring author of cat poetry why not send them in to us? 😀. Thanks,. Marc.
Gig Harbor, WAThe Suburban Times

Across the Fence: Poetry in Motion

When was the last time you were over in Gig Harbor, Washington? Seen everything? Done it all? Even the fun gnome quest that is happening in the area? Well, there is something new going on, and you might like to head over and explore it, while taking a pleasant, healthy walk. What’s it about? Echology.
Books & LiteratureHawk Eye

July Poetry from the Society of Great River Poets

The perfect location against the aging picket fence. I tuck soil around roots like a newborn in her blanket. Rays from spring’s golden orb encourage slender sprouts. On Midsummer’s Day, many seasons ago, a gift appeared. out there next to the fence. My first Peace Rose, the leading lady in...
Seattle, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

POETRY: The Neck Verse

Until the fresh ones settle in. green skinned and beyond all help. the human riddle of the neck verse. to an eastern bluff and there it ends. Laura Da’ is a poet and teacher who studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts. She is the author of Tributaries, American Book Award winner, and Instruments of the True Measure, Washington State Book Award winner. Da’ is Eastern Shawnee. She lives near Seattle, Washington.
Hobbiesthreeriverspublishing.com

Big fish and bad poetry

I caught a big bass this past week in one of my favorite places. He was a hefty, hard-fighting largemouth, which I admired and released. He seemed to be very appreciative as he swum away. A smaller fish might have ‘swam’ away, but all the big fish I ever remember all “swum” off.
Rome, MESun-Journal

Pine Tree Camp in Rome switches to shorter weekend stays amid pandemic

ROME — On the shore of North Pond, Pine Tree Camp is looking to provide accessible recreation for the whole family with retooled programming for disabled people that’s mindful of the pandemic. The camp, for Maine people with disabilities and their families in Rome, has been serving the community for...
PetsThe Day

Your Turn: Hank the mutt will be dearly missed

In 2013, Hank appeared on Channel 3 News with Scot Haney wearing a red bandanna. Hank had lived in a kennel all his life and was scheduled to be euthanized within a week if they could not find a home for him. Although Hank had been taken home by many...
Theater & DanceThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Layla Mourad #Egypt

All is fun in the dance, in the house that plays. When the ladies sway; sing and dance all day. All is fun in the time, when night is day, and day is time, for the rhythm, that is mine. All is fun in the house, where love is Divine....
Newton, MAWicked Local

Poetry in motion: Newton residents stroll through Martin Poetry Path

Close to 50 people showed up for the recent opening of the Martin Poetry Path in Newton Upper Falls. Sisters Julie and Lisa Leavitt discussed their vision behind the path, located in the Martin Conservation Area, a small thicket of deep woods and rocky outcroppings off of Circuit Avenue. They...
Books & LiteratureEast Hampton Star

South Fork Poetry: ‘Santos’

(In memory of Jose Santos Cox Cheley) you'd abandoned and betrayed. there you were, helping me "clean up" I'd just bought after a recession. that somehow made perfect sense. I gave you broke both our hearts. You once asked why I insisted. on going with you to see a man.
Buffalo, NYAmherstbee.com

Silo City is an Astounding Place To Be for a Poetry Reading

Presented by the Just Buffalo Literacy Center, the Silo City Reading Series highlights local and national poets, musicians and artists showcasing their talents on the historic grounds of Silo City. Various styles of art are presented inside a 120- foot abandoned grain silo. The silos were built in the early 1900s near the Buffalo River and still stand as a […]
AnimalsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Non-shedding Teddy Bear Puppies

Adorable, NON-Shedding, cavachon puppies! (Cavalier King Charles/bichon cross) Currently 5-pounds. Full grown weight between 15-20 pounds. Very sweet, loving personalities!!! $1000 Pups are vet checked, microchipped, UTD on vaccinations. We also give a lifetime (10-year) Health and Temperament guarantee. Pups raised indoors around children and other pets. They have started potty training and crate training! Less work for YOU! Call or text 330-892-8895 or visit our website at pipersposhpuppies.com for more pictures and video, or to schedule an appointment. We accept cash or credit card.
AnimalsNewsweek

A Billion Seashore Animals Cooked Alive During Pacific Northwest Heat Wave

More than a billion ocean animals living along the pacific coast may have been killed during the recent unprecedented heat wave in the Northwest. Chris Harley, a marine biologist from the University of British Columbia, told CBC on Monday that he was "stunned" by the putrid stench of death and the sight of tens of thousands of dead clams, snails, mussels and sea stars at a Vancouver beach in late June. Harley said that more than 1 billion aquatic creatures may have perished along the coast of the Salish Sea alone, an area that includes sections of western British Columbia and Washington state.
Earth SciencePosted by
SlashGear

This 2050 Earth map is an ominous glimpse of our future

A new interactive map shows the likely impact of climate change and industrial development on the Earth’s surface, an ominous prediction of how vulnerable our planet will be as we head toward 2050. The new 2050 global land cover map is part of Esri’s Living Atlas, tapping satellite imagery and more for a glimpse into the next three decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy