Iconic Hilton Netherland Plaza and Only Five-Diamond Restaurant in Ohio Now Managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts
CINCINNATI (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Cincinnati’s Iconic AAA Four-Diamond hotel in the heart of downtown, is now being managed by the award-winning Crescent Hotels & Resorts. Based in Fairfax, Virginia, Crescent is a nationally-recognized operator of more than 100 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0