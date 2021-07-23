Iconic Hilton Netherland Plaza and Only Five-Diamond Restaurant in Ohio Now Managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Hilton is continuing its rapid expansion into Mexico with three new luxury beachfront resorts that are all slated to open between now and 2022. “Mexico has always been an incredibly important destination for Hilton. These new additions are one more symbol that tourism in Mexico is rebounding and it is with great pride that we continue evolving our offerings in this burgeoning market, especially in the luxury and all-inclusive segments,” says Danny Hughes, Executive Vice President and President, Americas, Hilton, in a statement.