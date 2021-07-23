Cancel
NHL

St. Louis Blues Acquire Pavel Buchnevich

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Blues have acquired forward Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers in exchange for Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round pick. Buchnevich, 26, is a restricted free agent just one year away from UFA status, meaning any long-term deal he’ll be signing with the Blues would come at a cost. It certainly could be worth it though after his outstanding 2020-21 campaign, in which he scored 20 goals and 48 points in 54 games, establishing himself as a true top-six difference-maker. Buchnevich averaged nearly 19 minutes a night for the Rangers last season, playing mostly with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

www.prohockeyrumors.com

