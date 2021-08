Like the temperature of porridge in the Three Bears’ house, the amount of sauce on a pizza needs to be “just right.” To some extent, of course, this Goldilocks-worthy portion is a matter of personal taste, so different pizza makers have varying definitions of “just right.” But for the better ones, the common thread is consistency. The most successful pizzeria operators develop tools and techniques that make it relatively easy for their employees to deliver consistency day in and day out. Venture behind the scenes at any nationally branded pizza concept, and you’ll see at least some of these tools and methods in action.