7 physicians share their worst investments, decisions

OBSTETRICS & GYNECOLOGY / SSM HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP, SSM HEALTH ST. CLARE HOSPITAL–FENTON. As an OBGYN, Alvarez Wilson has experienced some of life’s extreme highs and lows. “During the pandemic, we weren’t able to do the fun, normal things that patients enjoy doing when they’re pregnant, like bringing their grandma to the anatomy ultrasound,” she says. At the same time, Alvarez Wilson and her patients have experienced other profound challenges. She sometimes shares her own story with patients: After enduring a miscarriage, Alvarez Wilson was told that she shouldn’t carry any more pregnancies. “I was beside myself,” she says. “Trying to come back to work after something like that happens to you and then having to care for and lay hands on other people’s bellies, and your belly is no longer there… It was so hard.” Alvarez Wilson’s sister then offered to carry a baby for her, and a close friend offered to do the same. As a result, she now has a son and a daughter who are just eight months apart. Today, Alvarez Wilson deeply empathizes with her patients, she says: “For every joy they have when they’re finally pregnant to every loss that they’ve had, I feel all of that with them.”