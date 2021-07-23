Cancel
Combating Shadow IT: A Customer Uses DTEX for Cybersecurity & More

By Jonathan Daly
securityboulevard.com
 9 days ago

“Shadow IT” is the bane of many IT departments. The term refers to those non-IT department information systems that user groups in large enterprises sometimes deploy due to a perceived lack of urgency, responsiveness and/or support from the central IT organization. For IT department leaders, shadow IT is a resource over which they have no control or influence, leading to greater fragmentation, inefficiency, waste, expense and unmanageability in the enterprise IT environment.

