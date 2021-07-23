Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Roberts, Muncy melt down after clutch Giants comeback vs. Dodgers

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Mad Series is complete. The San Francisco Giants took three out of four against the Los Angeles Dodgers this week, finishing game four with some serious dramatics that included freak-outs from Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts and slugger Max Muncy — and another blown appearance by reliever Kenley Jansen that brought the boo birds for a second consecutive night. The Giants looked dead in the water on Thursday and entered the ninth inning down 3-1.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Kenley Jansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former Astros slugger hints at LAD cheating in wild interview

Some Houston Astros players were fake contrite in the wake of the revelations of the full scope of their cheating scandal, which bothered Dodgers fans to no end. “Couldn’t Alex Bregman do better than reading off a tiny slip of paper?” we said. “Pretending to be upset they were caught … this is embarrassing.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Dodgers Star Is ‘Livid’ Over Trevor Bauer Situation

At least one former Los Angeles Dodgers standout is not happy with how the team has handled the legal situation involving pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer is currently on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The veteran hurler has denied all allegations. That’s not...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

What the Heck Is Wrong With Cody Bellinger?

In 2019, the Los Angeles Dodgers looked like they had baseball's best young player. Their answer to Mike Trout was a 24-year-old, multi-positional slugger who won a Gold Glove and the NL MVP Award in only his third big league season. Since then, Cody Bellinger has been an absolute mess and no one seems to know why.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Rumored to Want to Re-Sign With LA, Should They Bring Back The Machine?

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version that attributed the interest in returning directly from Albert Pujols, not Dino Ebel’s opinion.]. Albert Pujols is rumored to want to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. According to Dodgers insider, David Vassegh, LA third base coach Dino Ebel feels that if the Dodgers wanted Albert back in 2022, he would gladly come back.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trea Turner’s Dodger Debut Will Have to Wait

Many fans are eager to see the Dodgers’ newest additions don the iconic Dodger blue. However, Trea Turner’s Dodger debut will have to be put on hold for the time being. Although the 28-year old shortstop was recently acquired from the Washington Nationals, Turner currently has Covid and is not able to join the team right away.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 3 Untouchable Prospects for LA as Trade Deadline Nears

Trade season is fast approaching, and the Dodgers are sure to make some moves as they try and take back first place in the west after the All-Star break. Los Angeles was one of the most complete teams prior to the season, but injuries and other circumstances have left them searching for depth to get through a full 162 game schedule.
MLBTrue Blue LA

David Price has spoken with Andrew Friedman about acquiring a certain player

David Price knows a thing or two about being traded. Three different times in his career he’s been part of mega-deals, as he’s been traded by the Rays, Tigers and Red Sox. Now, as he has his fifth home of his big-league career, Price will be staying put as the trade deadline comes and passes. With a lot of questions looming in regards to what the Dodgers could potentially do at the deadline, Price said that he’s had conversations with Andrew Friedman, specifically about a player he’d like to see end up in Dodger blue.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: A Corey Seager Injury Update & Why LA Might Not Go All-in on His Next Contract

Corey Seager broke out in a big way during the 2020 postseason, taking home both the NLCS and World Series MVP and helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Championship in 32 years. After his historic postseason, the hype surrounding Seager entering the 2021 season was at a fever pitch, but unfortunately as has been the story throughout his career, the two-time All-Star has seen his season be marred by injury.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers finalizing Max Scherzer-Trea Turner trade with wild implications

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the 2021 MLB trade deadline. It’s not up for debate, unfortunately. Earlier on Thursday, it looked grim. Reports suggested the division-rival San Diego Padres had acquired Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals, further bolstering their rotation while leaving LA barren. Oh, but how the...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Giants vs. Dodgers Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The San Francisco Giants have been one the best surprises of the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Albert Pujols not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Albert Pujols is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols is being replaced at first base by Matt Beaty against Rockies starter Jon Gray. In 228 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .233 batting average with a .695 OPS, 13 home...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Winners and losers from Dodgers deal for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner

The Dodgers swept in to grab Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals. Who are the winners and losers from the blockbuster deal?. The MLB trade deadline was already wild enough. Then the Los Angeles Dodgers went and blew the lid off by picking up Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals.
MLBgiants365.com

Dodgers vs. Giants: Will Smith hits walk-off homer as L.A. completes comeback against NL West rival

Instead, the Dodgers ended up celebrating on the field after a three-run shot from Will Smith walked things off; 8-6 Dodgers, series even, Giants NL West lead back down to one. The Giants entered the game as the NL leader in home runs with 138. Through five times at bat, they used four homers -- from LaMonte Wade, Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson and Thairo Estrada -- to build a 6-1 lead.
MLBgiants365.com

LEADING OFF: Giants vs Dodgers, Nola and Means back on mound

Nola is 6-5 with a 4.53 ERA in 18 starts for the Phillies, who entered Monday's play two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Domingo Germán (4-5, 4.72) pitches for the Yankees. HOME GAME The Oakland City Council is expected to vote at its meeting on whether to preliminarily approve the Athletics' new ballpark project at Howard Terminal in Jack London Square.

Comments / 0

Community Policy