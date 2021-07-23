Roberts, Muncy melt down after clutch Giants comeback vs. Dodgers
The Big Mad Series is complete. The San Francisco Giants took three out of four against the Los Angeles Dodgers this week, finishing game four with some serious dramatics that included freak-outs from Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts and slugger Max Muncy — and another blown appearance by reliever Kenley Jansen that brought the boo birds for a second consecutive night. The Giants looked dead in the water on Thursday and entered the ninth inning down 3-1.www.giants365.com
