PossibleNOW Offers Solution to Help Businesses Comply with Florida's New Telemarketing Bill CS/SB 1120
ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. PossibleNOW, a leading provider of customer consent, preference, and do-not-contact compliance technologies announced today a new product offering that solves for Florida’s new telemarketing bill, CS/SB 1120, that extends beyond certain limitations in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). The new statute limits the use...www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0