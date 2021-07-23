Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

PossibleNOW Offers Solution to Help Businesses Comply with Florida's New Telemarketing Bill CS/SB 1120

Middletown Press
 8 days ago

ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. PossibleNOW, a leading provider of customer consent, preference, and do-not-contact compliance technologies announced today a new product offering that solves for Florida’s new telemarketing bill, CS/SB 1120, that extends beyond certain limitations in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). The new statute limits the use...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telemarketing#Consumer Protection#Dnc#Atlanta#Prweb#Tcpa#Florida Cs Sb 1120#President Ceo#Possiblenow#Dncsolution#Casl#Http Www#Possiblenow Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
Related
Small BusinessFontana Herald News

Senator introduces some common sense bills to help small businesses succeed

Small business is the backbone of California’s economy. We’ve heard that, but what does it mean?. It means California’s 4.1 million small businesses are drivers of economic growth. Defined as firms having less than 500 employees, they represent 99.8 percent of businesses in California. In 2019, they created 214,569 jobs and employed 7.2 million workers, nearly half of the state’s total workforce.
TechnologyThe LastPass Blog

New Business Enhancements to LastPass MSP Solution

LastPass is excited to announce some key improvements to our MSP solution that will provide our MSP partners will additional offerings to grow and service their clients as well as new features to simplify client management.  . Families as a Benefit . Families as a Benefit is now available to every...
Florida Statemycbs4.com

Florida's COVID numbers serge as New York offers money to vaccinate

COVID-19 numbers continue to explode here in Florida, the CDC reported over 16 thousand new cases statewide on Tuesday. Perhaps the sunshine state may want to follow in the steps of the big apple. New York City announced on Wednesday, that the city will pay $100.00 to those who get a COVID-19 vaccine at a city run outlet starting on Friday. The announcement comes just days after the mayor said all city workers would have to be vaccinated or go through strict weekly testing protocols.
Columbus, OHColumbus CEO

Manifest Solutions offers IT training that pays the bills

IT consulting company Manifest Solutions already stands out for being one of few women-founded tech companies, but its specialty training program takes it one step further. Founder and CEO Nancy Matijasich created Manifest Solutions from her kitchen in 1994 with the intention of changing the IT industry. At the time, there was a lack of diversity and an opportunity to treat employees better, she says.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Online mail ballot request forms get updated to comply with new Florida law

Tampa Bay voters who want to vote by mail will soon again be able to make those requests online. For the past three months, many Florida voters wanting to receive ballots by mail often had to submit paper forms or call in their requests. That’s because the online system that nearly every elections office in the state uses had to go through a significant update following the passage of a new state voting law.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Walmart Offers Tech to Help Other Retail Businesses

Walmart will begin providing some of its own technologies and capabilities to other businesses and brands seeking to better serve customers as they shop more often at both digital and physical storefronts. As part of this undertaking, the retailer has teamed with Adobe to integrate Walmart’s Marketplace, online and in-store fulfillment and pickup technologies with Adobe Commerce, a solution for merchants and brands.
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

How APPlife Digital Uses Cloud-Based Solutions to Help Businesses Around the Globe

Technology brings the world together and gives businesses opportunities never dreamed about before the invention of the digital sector. That advancement is excellent for companies and consumers alike, but it also means that people are busier because the online environment never sleeps. The only way to keep up the pace is to become more productive and efficient at work, home and play. You need real-life solutions that are easy to use and implement to answer everyday issues you face in your life.
Small Businessnjbmagazine.com

New Bill Provides $135M in COVID-19 Relief for Small Businesses

Gov. Phil Murphy today signed legislation that will provide $135 million of COVID-19 relief to small businesses. The bulk of the funding will be administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) as part of its Phase IV Emergency Grant and NJ Community Stage Relief Grant programs. “The additional...
Florida Statewflx.com

Florida's elected leaders offer dueling messages on masking

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is pushing Floridians, even the vaccinated, to put their masks back on. The Democrat, who's also running for governor, told members of the capitol press corps Wednesday that the state needs to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. "We must do our...
Florida Stategulfcounty.news

New bill boosts Florida Wildlife Corridor

Governor Ron DeSantis in Poinciana on Monday celebrated the signing of Senate Bill 976, The Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, which directs the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to encourage and promote investments in areas that protect and enhance the corridor. To support these efforts, the Florida Leads budget dedicates $300...
Trafficitopstimes.com

AWS offers new solution to improve failure recovery

Amazon has announced the availability of its Route 53 Application Recovery Controller which monitors an application’s ability to recover from failures. It also controls application recovery across various AWS Zones and Regions and in on-premises environments. According to Amazon, some industries have higher uptime requirements than the standard 99.999% where...
Connecticut StateMiddletown Press

Electric supplier to pay $400K to settle marketing case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut has reached a settlement with an out-of-state, third-party electric supplier it alleged was using marketing tactics that violated consumer protection laws. Chandler, Arizona-based Town Square Energy will play $400,000 and agree to cease in-person marketing in the state for 15 months, according...
Florida StatePosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Airline Will Offer $39 Flights From Hudson Valley to Florida

A low-fare airline, "America’s Greenest Airline," will start flying from the Hudson Valley to Florida for just $39. On Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced that New York Stewart International Airport will be launching new air service to three Florida cities aboard Frontier Airlines starting this fall, helping to restore pre-COVID flight activity and create more travel choices for customers at the Mid-Hudson Valley airport.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
EconomyCNET

What national coin shortage? Here's the scoop on your quarters, dimes and nickels

Since the start of the pandemic, if you've been paying for things more with your debit and credit cards and less with the bills and coins in your pocket, you're not alone. Over the last year and a half, as stores and restaurants shuttered across the country (and we've wanted to touch fewer things), we've increasingly resorted to buying items online using plastic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy