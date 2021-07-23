GEMS shine at IHCC camp

Cammie Richards, right, walks GEMS campers through the building of pneumatic cranes Friday afternoon in the Advanced Technology Center at Indian Hills Community College. By TRACY GOLDIZEN Courier features editor

OTTUMWA — Parts of the Indian Hills Advanced Technology Center were taken over by elementary-aged girls for two days this week.

The college, in collaboration with Cargill and John Deere, hosted Girls Exploring Math and Science, or GEMS, Thursday and Friday where girls who just finished grades three through five could do just what the name said. “This is a chance for girls to be exposed to different careers in math and science,” said Came Richards, director of high school programs, with about 30 students attending the camp this summer.

On Thursday, she said, they worked with Indian Hills staff to create stickers and coloring pages using Photoshop and built bridges out of popsicle sticks. That project, said Richards, was about more than making them look good; their strength was tested to see how much “damage” they could withstand, so the students had to take that into account.

On Friday, the students got to meet with representatives from Cargill and John Deere. Before each session, Cargill in the morning and Deere in the afternoon, there was a question-and-answer session about the types of jobs the representatives perform.

“It’s an opportunity to see what they could do just in this area alone,” Richards said of the variety of jobs that were represented.

Friday projects included magnetic slime, fermentation experimentation and chromatography butterflies with Cargill in the morning and building a mechanical arm, a rubber band car and a pneumatic crane with Deere in the afternoon.

“Anything they make, they get to take home with them,” Richards said. Campers also got T-shirts and an Indian Hills bag to carry their projects home.

“Even if these girls, if math and science aren’t their favorite, it’s still a great camp,” she said. “They learn something new, meet new people and have fun.”