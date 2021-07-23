Cancel
Colorado State

Sandpiper Lodging Trust Announces Acquisition of Two Savannah Suites Extended Stay Hotels in Colorado and Texas

Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Sandpiper Lodging Trust (“SLT”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of two Savannah Suites Extended Stay hotels. One hotel is located just outside of Denver in Arvada, CO, while the other hotel is in Pleasanton, TX, located near San Antonio. SLT will convert the 116-room Arvada, CO hotel into a Suburban Extended Stay hotel, part of the Choice Hotel Group, and the 64-room Pleasanton, TX hotel into an independent extended stay hotel. Terms of the transaction and brand conversion were not disclosed.

