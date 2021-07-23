Nymbl Science and Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) Expand Program After Outpacing National Fall Prevention Efforts

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Pressley Ridge, a social-impact nonprofit that specializes in an array of services for complex children and families, including mental health services, specialized education, and foster care, has achieved national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation (COA). Pressley Ridge was first accredited in 2001 and has since achieved reaccreditation every cycle (4 years) since that time. This designation demonstrates the implementation of best practice standards in the field of human services. In a process that took nearly a year of preparation and the input of many staff members across the organization, COA evaluated all aspects of Pressley Ridge’s programs, services, management, and administration.