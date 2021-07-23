Nymbl Science and Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) Expand Program After Outpacing National Fall Prevention Efforts
DENVER (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Nymbl Science announces the expansion of its scientifically proven and evidence-based balance training program with Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG), after reaching the initial goal of enrolling 5,000 of Colorado’s older adults in four months. Nymbl and DRCOG began partnership in Feb. 2021, with the goal of enrolling 5,000 Coloradans ages 60 and up in Nymbl’s digital balance training program for free, fully covered by DRCOG and the state of Colorado. Reaching this milestone positions Nymbl as the leader in Colorado’s fall prevention efforts and nationwide.www.chron.com
