The bad and the ugly

We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and I am very much aware of my weaknesses. If not for my wife who knows how to whip up a delicious meal, and for fast food (when she isn’t around), I would probably go hungry. It’s not that I don’t want to cook, it’s just that I’m not very good at it. Perhaps I have been traumatized by past experiences where I didn’t use the right ingredients, or used the wrong measurements—always with disastrous results! Regardless, I know for a fact that one bad ingredient can spoil a good dish. So, when people ask why I don’t cook, I just tell them, “I don’t cook for people I love.” They usually laugh, which makes me laugh because I’m not trying to be funny, I’m being serious!