Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The best MagSafe battery packs you can buy now

By Evan Selleck
idownloadblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagSafe, which allows for accessories of all kinds to attach to the back of supported iPhone models, is a great feature. But as is the case for all accessory-focused features, it needs support beyond Apple’s. Which is good news for external battery packs. So, if you’ve been looking for a...

www.idownloadblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Pack#Magsafe#Iphone Cases#Magsafe#Apple#Usb C#Oisle#Jiga#Mag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
RetailPosted by
BGR.com

The $60 thermometer bought by 1M+ people in 2020 is only $19.99 right now at Amazon

You might not be familiar with the brand iHealth, and that’s understandable. The company doesn’t spend anything on advertising here in the US. It focuses on modern home health care products that feature elevated designs like high-end consumer electronics. Since it doesn’t have a massive marketing budget though, its products are usually very affordable. That changed last year, however, when the brand’s flagship iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer skyrocketed in price to $60. It should go without saying that the pandemic was obviously the catalyst, but it wasn’t an issue of greed. Shipping issues and sky-high tariffs on Chinese imports caused...
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This $80 Tower Fan 'Blew So Cold' They Actually Had to Turn It Off

Hot, summery days are in full swing, and temperatures aren't expected to let up anytime soon. Instead of sweating non-stop, you'll likely opt for a cooling fan or portable air conditioner that'll solve most of your heat-inducing worries. However, if you're on a budget and want something that'll cool the entire space in minutes, go with the Dreo 90°Oscillating Tower Fan, which is just $80 on Amazon.
NFLApple Insider

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack teardown reveals two connected battery cells

One of the first teardowns of Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack aired on YouTube on Thursday, revealing the accessory's inner workings and construction. Charger Lab offered a full breakdown of the new Apple product, including unboxing and cursory testing, in a video posted to its YouTube channel. — As can be expected, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is not designed to be opened or serviced by general consumers. Separating the cover from its seat in the pack's white plastic shell is a difficult process that required use of a pry bar. Adhesive appears to hold the two parts together.
ComputersPosted by
Mental_Floss

Is It Bad to Leave Your Laptop Plugged In All the Time?

A weak battery can make a perfectly good laptop unusable. This is a common problem for laptop owners, and there are plenty of tips out there for how to prevent it. If you want to extend your computer battery's life as long as possible, just be careful about which advice you follow. The old idea that leaving a laptop plugged in for too long will hurt it is simply not the case.
ElectronicsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Get HyperCharged for your vacation with this portable device

People are traveling again, ensuring that portable power is needed. And just in time for the summer season, LinearFlux has launched the HyperCharger XX, an 8-in-1 power solution. Inside is 10,000mAh of rechargeable power to produce up to 15 watts of wireless charging, or with direct charging cables to the...
TechnologyThe Verge

Apple releases iOS 14.7 just as MagSafe Battery Pack appears on shelves

Apple has released iOS 14.7, an update which lets iPhone 12 owners fully utilize the MagSafe Battery Pack, HomePod users manage timers from their phone, and more (via 9to5Mac). Arguably the update’s most exciting feature is one that adds support for new hardware: Apple’s recently announced MagSafe battery pack, which...
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

Images show off the new MagSafe Battery Pack attached to an iPhone 12 out in the wild

Not too long ago, Apple officially launched the MagSafe Battery Pack. As implied by the name, it’s an external battery pack that attached to the back of the iPhone 12 lineup thanks to magnets (with at least one nice additional trick). It’s not the fanciest of MagSafe accessories, but if you wanted a first-party external battery option, it’s the only one we’ve got.
ShoppingInverse

47 cheap products that are so popular Amazon can barely keep them in stock

Sure, Amazon runs a pretty impressive logistics operation, but when faced with the clamoring demand for inexpensive products that make life better, even the best-managed supply chain can experience hiccups every once in a while. On the flip side, when thousands of customers are telling friends, family, and forums about their latest and greatest cheap finds others just have to try, you know there’s something to them.
ElectronicsNeowin

Save up to $180 off on Ruko F11 4K Drones, today only

Right now you can pick up the Ruko F11Gim Drone at 36% off for $319.99, that's $180 off the $499.99 list price. The F11 Pro is also available at 34% off for $263.99 which is a savings of $136 off the $399.99 list price. A few of the F11Gim Drone's...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Oakywood Felt iPad Sleeve Case is handmade and protects your tablet with merino wool felt

Protect your iPad from bumps and scratches when you have the Oakywood Felt iPad Sleeve Case. This handmade sleeve features soft, durable merino felt wool. It’s a material that’s non-toxic and resists moisture. In fact, the Sleeve Case boasts 100 OEKO-TEX certification. What’s more, with its 9.7–12.9″ size range, this beautiful office accessory fits multiple sizes of iPads. So no matter which version you have, this cover can probably protect it. Additionally, the outer pocket is made of washpapa paper, which is ideal for washing. And, of course, the pocket is great for storing your cables and small, necessary items like your ID or passport. Moreover, this iPad sleeve protects your device during travel as well as your daily commute. Available in anthracite or gray, this is one stylish way to carry your iPad.
Electronicstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $26, Get an Anker Bolder UV Flashlight LED Torch for $15.99 – Today Only

The Anker Bolder UV Flashlight LED Torch has many uses, including spotting fake currency, and you can get one for $15.99 with coupon code: ankerlight1, today only, originally $25.99. You won’t need batteries as you’ll be able to charge it in your car or anywhere at home by simply connecting it to any USB port. Its pocket-sized design goes anywhere, while the anti-slip body ensures a secure grip. Product page – be sure to enter coupon code: ankerlight1 during final checkout to receive the additional $10 off discount.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

MagSafe Battery Pack Tidbits: Thickness, Weight, Charging Details, and More

Priced at $99 in the United States, the MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing additional hours of battery life. Designed with hard plastic, Apple says the battery pack is able to wirelessly charge the iPhone at up to 5W on the go, or at up to 15W when the battery pack is connected to a 20W or higher power adapter with a Lightning to USB-C cable.
Electronicsxda-developers

The best webcams you can buy right now: Logitech, Razer, and more

In the past year and a half, we’ve been spending a lot more time at home. In-person meetings and gatherings have often been replaced by virtual get-togethers, and it’s become more important than ever to have a good webcam. However, the PC market hasn’t necessarily followed. Be it the result of shrinking bezels or the simple belief that users don’t care about webcam quality, even some of the best laptops still have bad cameras. Sometimes they’re horribly placed, and sometimes they’re just not there at all. If you’re in need of a camera upgrade, we’ve rounded up some of the best webcams you can buy today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy