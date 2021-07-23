An Early Richard Meier House (With Two Pools) in New Jersey Horse Country

Specs: 6 beds, 5 baths, 7,370 square feet, 5 acres. Listed by: Lisa Poggi/Douglas Elliman in collaboration with The Creatives Agent. In the early ’90s, after about a decade in a Carroll Gardens brownstone, Alex Vella, founder of an ad agency, and his wife, Ann Marie, decided to look for a new home for their growing family. They had spent a few years interviewing modernist architecture firms like Gwathmey Siegel, but starting from scratch, they soon realized, was going to be too much work. Luckily, they later stumbled upon a ready-made design of the same ilk just an hour outside the city: a 1966 glass and white stucco house designed by another New York Five architect, Richard Meier. They bought it for $650,000, packed up their belongings (per Vella, “Every modernist piece of furniture that you can imagine”), and stayed for the next 30 years.