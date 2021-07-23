Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

An Early Richard Meier House (With Two Pools) in New Jersey Horse Country

By Jenny Xie, @hello88goodbye
Curbed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecs: 6 beds, 5 baths, 7,370 square feet, 5 acres. Listed by: Lisa Poggi/Douglas Elliman in collaboration with The Creatives Agent. In the early ’90s, after about a decade in a Carroll Gardens brownstone, Alex Vella, founder of an ad agency, and his wife, Ann Marie, decided to look for a new home for their growing family. They had spent a few years interviewing modernist architecture firms like Gwathmey Siegel, but starting from scratch, they soon realized, was going to be too much work. Luckily, they later stumbled upon a ready-made design of the same ilk just an hour outside the city: a 1966 glass and white stucco house designed by another New York Five architect, Richard Meier. They bought it for $650,000, packed up their belongings (per Vella, “Every modernist piece of furniture that you can imagine”), and stayed for the next 30 years.

www.curbed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Meier
Person
Frank Stella
Person
Ann Marie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Design#The Creatives Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy