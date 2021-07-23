These Madewell Shoes Are Stylish, Comfortable, and Extremely Wearable

Shoes, I’m surrounded by shoes. There’s a pair of plain flip flops to the left of me. A pair of flop flops with fancy beading on the strap and a pair of running shoes lie on the floor to the right. I can see three pairs lined up neatly near the kitchen door and a pair of sandals near the Queen’s chair in the family room. I have maybe a half a dozen pairs of shoes. I wear one pair almost daily. They are comfortable and look fairly decent. They function well, keeping grass and other foreign objects from between my toes. I call them sneakers, an outdated term, like icebox and sofa that I cling to. In this day of specialization, they are really kayaking shoes. They dry out quickly when you walk on a dewy lawn and have little holes in the soles to let water drain out. They are light, comfortable and airy. They are my sneakers. The ladies of our house have a rather large shoe collection between them. They have shoes for comfort, shoes for sport, shoes for fashion, cool shoes, warm shoes, church shoes, work shoes, pretty shoes and fun shoes.
