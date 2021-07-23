Recovery Center, social service agencies topic at Downtown Vitality Committee meeting
ATHOL — The topic of social service agencies in downtown Athol generally, and the North Quabbin Recovery Center specifically, generated extensive discussion at the most recent meeting of the Downtown Vitality Committee on July 13. Heather Bialecki-Canning, executive director of the North Quabbin Community Coalition, which operates the treatment facility, was on hand to stress that such agencies add to — rather than detract from — a vibrant downtown.www.atholdailynews.com
