Spider-Man and Green Goblin Receive New Diamond Select Toys Statues

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiamond Select Toys has revealed new Marvel Comics statues are on the way with two new web slinging statues. Starting things off first is a new 10 inch Marvel Gallery Spider-Man statue that shows off webhead on a wreckage base. Perched on the center, Spider-Man is sculpted quite nicely with great muscle definition and a web line displayed around him. We then have the retro of one of Spider-Man's greatest villains, Green Goblin, with this 1/2 scale bust. Limited to 1,000 pieces, this Marvel Comics villain is loaded with detail as he is displayed on a pumpkin bomb base. Both of these Diamond Select Toys statues are up for pre-orders are found here with a January 2022 release. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming statues and busts, including new Star Wars collectibles for your collection.

