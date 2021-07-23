Spider-Man and Green Goblin Receive New Diamond Select Toys Statues
Diamond Select Toys has revealed new Marvel Comics statues are on the way with two new web slinging statues. Starting things off first is a new 10 inch Marvel Gallery Spider-Man statue that shows off webhead on a wreckage base. Perched on the center, Spider-Man is sculpted quite nicely with great muscle definition and a web line displayed around him. We then have the retro of one of Spider-Man's greatest villains, Green Goblin, with this 1/2 scale bust. Limited to 1,000 pieces, this Marvel Comics villain is loaded with detail as he is displayed on a pumpkin bomb base. Both of these Diamond Select Toys statues are up for pre-orders are found here with a January 2022 release. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming statues and busts, including new Star Wars collectibles for your collection.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0