Bemidji, MN

Highway 2 Project Near Bemidji Complete

 8 days ago

The U.S Highway 2 improvement project between Bemidji and Wilton, which addressed the needs of safety concerns is now complete. The project, which began on May 10, featured safety funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to build reduced conflict intersections, also known as J-turns. The need for improvement of intersections along Highway 2 between Beltrami County Road 9 in Bemidji and County Road 14 in Wilton comes after a high number of crashes in the area. J-turns are known to reduce severe crashes by making it safer for vehicles to cross and merge through lanes.

