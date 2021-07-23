What Are Trademarks and When Should I Get One?

A Trademark is a name, symbol, or device that identifies the source of a product or service. Registering your Trademark provides some distinct benefits in protecting your brand. Trademarks protect a brand in all 50 states when filed in the United States. So why would a small business owner want to incur the time and expense to file and obtain a Trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO)? Most small businesses start by filing with the Secretary of State to form a LLC, Corporation, or other entity type. In this article, I will lay out the top four reasons to Trademark a business name or a logo.