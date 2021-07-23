Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Star Trek: Lower Decks Gets Season Two Official Trailer

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the official trailer for season two of its hit original half-hour animated comedy series, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. The official trailer was revealed during the series’ Comic-Con@Home virtual panel. The STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS season two virtual panel was part of the...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Noël Wells
Person
Dawnn Lewis
Person
Rod Roddenberry
Person
Alex Kurtzman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lower Decks#Rick And Morty#Animation Studio#Paramount#Universe#Lower Deckers#U S S Cerritos#Eye Animation Productions#Cbs Studios#Secret Hideout#Titmouse#Amazon Prime Video#Bell Media#Ctv Sci Fi Channel#Crave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
Country
India
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Still Wants Star Trek 4 To Feature Chris Pine And Chris Hemsworth

The fourth installment in the Star Trek Kelvin timeline was initially announced with S.J. Clarkson set to direct, and the story would see Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk reunite with his father George, as played by Chris Hemsworth in the prologue of J.J. Abrams’ opener via the same temporal shenanigans that allowed Leonard Nimoy to appear as Spock Prime in the first two chapters.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is coming back

The popular Star Trek movie is returning to the big screen. One of the most popular films that includes the original cast from Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home released on November 26, 1986, Thanksgiving weekend. The film raked in $133 million worldwide and earned four Oscar nominations for cinematography and sound. And now, thirty-five years later, the movie remains a fan-favorite which is why all fans will appreciate this bit of news. Daily Star Trek News reports that Fathom Events is bringing The Voyage Home back to the big screen for two nights only!
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: The Next Generation's Marina Sirtis Recalls Punching A Fan During Rude Encounter

Because many TV stars are such a regular part of viewers' lives, there are often times when fans aren't necessarily capable of handling celeb interactions in the most respectful ways. Not everyone fully grasps that actors are not always like the character they play on television, and one Star Trek fan learned all this the hard way when he decided to ask The Next Generation star Marina Sirtis the wrong question, and ended up getting punched and chewed out for it.
TV & Videosvitalthrills.com

Star Trek: Prodigy – Watch the [email protected] Trailer

Paramount+ (try it free!) today debuted the official teaser trailer for the all-new animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy. The teaser trailer was introduced by executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman during the series’ [email protected] virtual panel and featured a first look at the Star Trek: Prodigy starship. Produced...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

SDCC@Home: Star Trek: Prodigy teaser trailer released

Engage at Warp 10! A new teaser trailer for the Star Trek animated show, Star Trek Prodigy, has been released, according to StarTrek.com. The trailer was shared by executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman during the Paramount Plus event at SDCC@Home, giving fans and their fellow panelists a first look at the show.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Star Trek Boss Alex Kurtzman Renews CBS Deal

It looks like Alex Kurtzman will continue to take the Star Trek franchise even further. The Star Trek: Discovery executive producer has renewed his deal with ViacomCBS and will continue working on more projects for the studios. Variety has confirmed that Kurtzman will extend his exclusive overall TV deal with...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Trek: Picard Is Reportedly Getting 3 More Seasons

After premiering its first season early last year, Star Trek: Picard season 2 is on its way, with production on the next batch of episodes currently ongoing. So far, we’ve already got a teaser trailer for the run which promises that Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc is about to face off against another of his oldest foes – John de Lancie’s Q.
TV SeriesPosted by
97.5 WTBD

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Trailer: The Final Frontier Gets Animated

For the first time in about ten months — ten whole months! — there’s a new animated Star Trek series. (By the way, the other one, Star Trek: Lower Decks, returns to Paramount+ next month.) To find one before that, you have to back a bit further, although Star Trek: The Animated Series was a staple of syndicated TV through the 1970s and ’80s, including on the Nickelodeon cable channel.
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Star Trek: Prodigy animated kids series for Paramount+ gets its first trailer

The animated Star Trek TV series for children that was announced last year, Prodigy, finally has a trailer, giving fans their first look at the animation style and what they can expect. The series comes from Viacom’s Nickelodeon for the CBS streaming platform Paramount+. Among other things, the trailer includes a familiar voice that old-school Star Trek fans will immediately … Continue reading
TV Seriestrekmovie.com

The Tom Paris Commemorative Plate From ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 2 Is A Real Product Coming Soon

One of the delightful surprises from the Star Trek: Lower Decks season two trailer released during the Friday Comic-Con@Home panel was an appearance by Star Trek: Voyager’s Tom Paris. Robert Duncan McNeill is back to voice the character who appears in an unusual way… as a plate. And the producers of the show and ViacomCBS are working with a new licensee to make this plate a real product.
TV SeriesStarTrek.com

Every Image We Have From Lower Decks, Season Two, So Far

Every Image We Have From Lower Decks, Season Two, So Far. Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively in the United States and Latin America on Paramount+, on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more, and in Canada, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

What We Learned From The Trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy

It looks like Star Trek is getting another start that will take place after the events of Star Trek: Voyager, after a group of friends find an apparently abandoned starship. The young group of aliens, who are seeking a way off of the bleak planet on which they find themselves, discover in the starship the means and the ability to finally go where they’ve never gone before. The fun part of this is that Kate Mulgrew will have a part in this as Captain Janeway, though her role will be relegated to that of a training hologram that will help the young aliens find their way off-planet and into an adventure that’s sure to interest Trekkies and casual fans alike since it might actually be kind of interesting to see another species take over a starship and captain it for a while. It’s been interesting to see the changes that have been coming to Star Trek over the years as the original cast are well and gone from the show and movies, but not from memory, while the current cast members are slated to come back for another movie, though we don’t yet know what this will entail. Only Anton Yelchin won’t be making the return on account of his passing away several years ago.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

American Horror Story star Matt Bomer's next Netflix show revealed

American Horror Story star Matt Bomer has lined up his next Netflix project. Deadline reports that the actor is set to star opposite Mission: Impossible's Michelle Monaghan in a new limited series from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey. Titled Echoes, the show is described as a "psychological thriller" centred...

Comments / 0

Community Policy