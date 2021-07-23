Review: Star Wars The Bad Batch “Infested”
The Batch discovers that Cid’s Parlor is under the ownership of a crime boss. Cid and the Batch must work together to sabotage his operation and take the parlor back. I hope you got the exterminator on speed dial because this week’s episode is infested with creepy crawlies and plenty of Bad Batch action. So far, the show has provided a couple of enjoyable filler episodes amid the interconnected ones. Whether these filler episodes are essential to the main arc or not, the writers always knew how to make them as entertaining as the episodes involving the Batch battling the Empire. Unsurprisingly for me, this episode is no different.www.bubbleblabber.com
Comments / 0